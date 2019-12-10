Lincoln Arts Council Extends Deadline for Mayor’s Arts Awards Nominations
The nomination deadline has been extended to Friday, December 20th for the 42nd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards presented by the Lincoln Arts Council (LAC). The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nominations may be submitted using the online form at artscene.org, and more information is available by calling the LAC at 402-434-2787. A panel of community members will select the winners for these awards:
- The Outstanding Arts Organization Award recognizes an arts group that has made significant contributions to Lincoln’s arts community over a period of years.
- The Artistic Achievement Award – Visual Arts recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the visual arts, including theatre and film.
- The Artistic Achievement Award – Youth recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any arts discipline by a young person age 18 or younger.
- The Artistic Achievement Award – Performing Arts recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any of the performing arts, including film.
- The Artistic Achievement Award – Literary Arts recognizes excellence and accomplishment in any literary form.
- The Gladys Lux Education Award recognizes special initiatives in or dedication to arts education.
- The Legacy of the Arts Award recognizes an individual age 55 and up actively involved in creating, teaching, sharing or inspiring artistic expression in any discipline.
- The Heart of the Arts Award recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding volunteer dedication to the arts or for making a major overall impact on the arts in Lincoln.
- The ArtScene Backstage Award recognizes extraordinary service to the arts through behind-the-scenes efforts.
- The Outstanding Event Award recognizes a performance, exhibition or project in the previous year (2019) that will be notable in the community memory for years to come because of its content or cultural significance.
- The Benefactor of the Arts Award honors an individual, family, organization or business making significant financial contributions to the arts.
- The Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award honors an individual or organization from outside the arts professions whose leadership has enhanced arts activities and experiences for children.
READ MORE: People For or Against Vaping Banned In Public Places Testified Before Lincoln City Council