Lincoln Author Reacts To Governor Label of “Political Activist”

Reaction to Gov. Pete Ricketts not signing a proclamation honoring Ted Genoways, whose book, “This Blessed Earth” was chosen for the “2019 One Book, One Nebraska” honor. Ricketts says he hasn’t read the book, but describes Genoways as “political activist” who has been critical of national leaders. Ricketts says he only wants to sign proclamations for those who seek to unite residents. Genoways’ book, “This Blessed Earth”, follows a Nebraska farm family struggling to stay afloat in the midst of shifting trade policies and climate change. Genoways also wrote a 2014 book, “The Chain,” that highlights problems caused by major slaughterhouses.

Listen to Dale Johnson’s conversation with Ted Genoways at http://bit.ly/2CXmU64