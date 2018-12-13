Lincoln Buildings Receiving Bitcoin Bomb Threats

Thursday, 4:00 PM:

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister told reporters this afternoon that, so far, six businesses, two schools, and one media outlet have received e-mailed bomb threats. Each has been checked out, he said, and is considered a hoax. The Chief said reports are being received in similar fashion all over the U.S. and Canada. He added, however, that anyone receiving such a threat is urged to contact Police immediately. Bomb threats are taken seriously, he said, and each needs to be documented and investigated. Also, he said other State and Federal agencies are investigating to determine the source.

The Nebraska State Patrol also released a statement:

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and many other agencies have responded to several bomb threats in communities around Nebraska today. No devices have been found and the threats are believed to be associated with others reported through the nation today.

The Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), led by NSP, has been in contact with the FBI as well as law enforcement agencies in numerous other states since the first reports of bomb threats in the region.

At this point, there are no reports that any explosive device has been found associated with these threats. NSP is aware of numerous threats made in Omaha, Lincoln, McCook, Peru, Fremont, Falls City, and Dewitt. None of those threats are deemed to be credible.

NSP and NIAC are working with federal authorities to determine the origin of the threats.

Thursday, 2:00 PM:

Additional threats have been received at Cross-Dillon Tire Company, 4101 West O Street, and Channels 10/11 at 40th and Vine. Fire officials have cleared the threat at 7321 Amanda Road. One fire oficial said it’s “a hoax going on around the nation today.”

Thursday, 1:30 PM:

A previously unseen kind of scam is hitting all over Lincoln. 4-5 buildings have received bomb threats since 1 pm. Each one says the building has a bomb inside, and the building occupant needs to send bitcoin in order to “insure safety”. Police are investigating. Investigations are being conducted at 2727 Cornhusker Highway, 4500 Duxhall Drive, 3933 South 14th, 7321 Amanda Road, and 300 North 44th.