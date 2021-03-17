Lincoln Casino Plans Take Shape
courtesy WarHorse Gaming LLC
Lincoln, NE (March 17, 2021) The Lincoln Lancaster County Planning Commission has approved the zoning and site plan for a new casino to be located near the existing Lincoln race course. The casino, to be built by a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk, incorporated, will fill out an area that was zoned for a large commercial development, including a Wal Mart, a dozen years ago. It was made possible by the voters’ approval of casino gambling.
The development plan includes 980-thousand square foot of casino and commercial space, 650 hotel rooms, and over 400 nearby housing units.
Lynn McNally of the Nebraska Horsemen’s organization told the commission that the existing race track and the new developments will work well together.
“I do think that we are going to have very cooperative and conducive uses to the north as well as to the west. I think it’s going to be something, overall, that you as a Planning Commission are going to be very pleased with.”
McNally also said the development will create 500 to 600 new jobs, and said that fact alone will create additional opportunities for economic development.
“We’re hoping that people will take advantage of the opportunity and maybe put in multi-family housing, or something like that, because we’re going to need it.”
The new War Horse casino is expected to begin limited operation by the end of this year, and full operation by the end of 2022.