Lincoln Celebrates Recycling With November Events
Courtesy Photo
(KFOR NEWS November 5, 2020) The City and local recyclers will celebrate Lincoln Recycles Week, November 9 through13, and America Recycles Day, Sunday, November 15 with two events next week. America Recycles Day is a nationwide celebration of recycling benefits, recycling opportunities available in our community and proper recycling techniques. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, November 10
This year’s scrap metal drive to raise funds for the Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) recycling program includes Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 West Webster Street and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 North 70th Street. Donations are accepted through Earth Day, April 22, 2021. All types of scrap metal are accepted, including aluminum and tin cans, pots and pans, appliances, wiring, sinks, bathtubs and electric motors. Residents who want their recycling revenue given to LPS must notify Sadoff or Alter when dropping off items. Lists of acceptable items are available at sadoff.com and altertrading.com. The donations will help LPS replace worn out steel recycling containers.
Friday, November 13
Residents are invited to a recycling collection and education event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seacrest Recyclables Collection Site, 7300 “A” St. The event will provide an opportunity to recycle a variety of items at no cost:
- Hofeling Enterprises will collect clean, dry wood waste, such tree debris and pallets.
- Shredding Solutions will provide paper shredding and recycling.
- Star City Recycling will provide electronics recycling. A list of acceptable items is available at starcityrecycling.com/what-we-recycle.
Additionally, Bin Buddies Recycling Assistance Team volunteers will answer questions about what is accepted at City collection sites and how to properly use the sites.
Wednesday, November 18
Residents are reminded that HazToGo, Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, 5101 North 48th Street, offers free household hazardous waste disposal services Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department program also accepts household hazardous waste on the third Saturday of the month by appointment. Accepted items include pesticides, old gasoline, cleaning products, aerosols and items containing mercury. A complete list of acceptable items is available at haztogo.com.
More information on City recycling is available at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov.
