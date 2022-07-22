Lincoln Chamber Launches Economic Vitality Survey

Lincoln, Neb.(July 22, 2022) – Today, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau unveiled the Economic Vitality Survey at the annual Economic Development Breakfast to solicit input from the public and to plan for Lincoln’s economic future.
The Lincoln Chamber has partnered with two top consulting firms—Broad Ripple Strategies and DMOproz—to develop an Economic Vitality Strategy focused on defining a vision for Lincoln’s economic future and how to achieve it. The presentation from Alex Pearlstein of Broad Ripple Strategies at Friday’s Economic Development Breakfast laid the groundwork for a vision for Lincoln, which included catalytic projects and programs that can have a large impact on Lincoln into the future.
A key part of the process is asking stakeholders to share their thoughts on Lincoln’s current challenges, opportunities and priorities for the years ahead. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, and all responses will be anonymous and used only to inform the consultants’ research. All members of the Lincoln community are encouraged to take the survey at https://www.lcoc.com/economic-strategy.
“We are excited about Lincoln’s continued success and this process is a crucial component to ensuring the ongoing prosperity of our community,” says Jason Ball, President of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.
“As we plan for the future, it is time to evaluate our strengths and needs, and intelligently plan, as we will be creating plans to build the economic vitality of Lincoln from a position of strength. The business community of Lincoln recognizes the need to craft our own future,” Ball adds.
At the conclusion of the breakfast, the Pat Haverty Memorial Award was presented to Lincoln company Spreetail. Until his passing in 2020, Pat Haverty was a key figure as vice president for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. Each year the memorial award is presented at the breakfast to the company that exemplifies the highest level of innovation, integrity and leadership in their drive to grow the economic development of Lincoln.