Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Names Jason Ball Next President

(KFOR NEWS December 2, 2021) The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the selection of Jason Ball as the Chamber’s next president. He will step into the role of president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development in January of 2022, concluding a nationwide search by the executive committees of both organizations.
An active member of the International Economic Development Council, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Ball will utilize his extensive experience to lead the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to drive economic growth and policy initiatives to shape the future business landscape of Lincoln.
“I could not be more thrilled to return to Lincoln. It is a community that has afforded me so much opportunity – first as a student, then my career which began at the Lincoln Chamber,” says Ball. “It is truly humbling to return there to do the work I love in the city we still consider home.” Ball replaces Wendy Birdsall, who has served as the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president for the last 16 years. Birdsall announced her upcoming retirement in June of 2021 and will conclude her career on December 31.
“Jason will be a tremendous leader for our organizations,” says Birdsall. “He is a true champion of business and brings both a history with our organization and a proven record of success to the Chamber. I am excited to welcome him back to the Lincoln community and to watch our work continue under his leadership.”
“The Lincoln Chamber has established a reputation for excellence in the chamber and economic development industry,” added Ball. “It has the right team, the right structure and a proven history of success.”
Ball is a Certified Economic Developer and holds an undergraduate degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Nebraska. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organizational Management and Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute. Prior to serving as the president of the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce, he was president of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber and president of the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber. His experience also includes a five-year career with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development as director of business development.
“We are very pleased to have Jason leading the Chamber and LPED,” says Marc LeBaron, chair of the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development’s executive committee. “His familiarity and strong connection to Lincoln is a tremendous advantage. Jason is a proven leader and will be an important asset to our community.”
“Identifying the next leader for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce was no small feat. After an extensive nationwide search, I am so pleased to welcome Jason to the team,” adds Andy Hunzeker, chair of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce board of directors. “His extensive economic development and chamber leadership experience, coupled with a firm understanding of our community gained from years spent in Lincoln, made him the ideal candidate for this impactful role. I am confident he will lead the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce with thoughtful direction and innovative leadership in the years ahead.”
READ MORE: Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Enforcement Project