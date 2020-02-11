Lincoln Chamber Welcomes DED Director
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2020) The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce welcomes Tony Goins as the featured speaker for this month’s Face the Chamber event at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 South 24th Street. Goins was appointed as director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development by Governor Ricketts in July 2019 after an extensive track record of success in numerous venues, including leadership roles with JP Morgan Chase, Cabela’s and CertusBank among others.
Tony will present on what initiatives the state is currently undertaking to grow our state and outline how his office is working to expand economic opportunities for all Nebraskans.
