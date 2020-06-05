Lincoln Chamber Welcomes ‘Get Nebraska Growing’ Initiative
The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is encouraged by the recent announcement by Governor Ricketts to help Nebraska’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic through the ‘Get Nebraska Growing’ initiative.
The four grant programs to stimulate small businesses, workforce retraining, expansion of rural broadband and leadership training will prove vital to the economy across the state and in Nebraska communities.
The programs are being funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which will see Nebraska receive $1.25 billion in funding from the federal government.
“Collaboration and partnerships have long been a strength of the Chamber; now more than ever, those are strengths we need to build on and utilize toward recovery in Lincoln and across Nebraska,” said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber looks forward to our continued work with Governor Ricketts and Director Goins as we get our businesses back up to full speed.”
In addition to the $330 million in working capital provided to Nebraska small businesses and livestock producers through the Small Business Stabilization Grant, another $16 million will be provided to the Workforce Retraining Initiative, which will help community colleges across the state provide training programs to those that may have had their employment affected by COVID-19.
The $40 million toward the Rural Broadband Remote Access Grant will help communities gain important quality of life and workforce development improvements and $1 million toward the Gallup Leadership Training Grant will provide leadership training to keep Nebraska businesses moving forward.
Another key part of the initiative is the Community CARES Program, which will provide $85 million toward food security, housing, PPE, behavioral health and other resources to organizations serving Nebraskans that have been strained by COVID-19.
“We feel these initiatives and programs will help give much needed assistance and resources to our businesses that will allow them to recover and prepare for the future ahead,” Birdsall adds.
An announcement will be made next week on when businesses can begin applying for the four grant programs in the Get Nebraska Growing initiative.
For more information, contact:
Chris Whitney, Communications Coordinator, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce at (402) 436–2376, cwhitney@lcoc.com.