Lincoln – CHI Health Opens New Women’s Health Clinic
The options for women’s healthcare are now growing. The Physician Network, a division of CHI Health, opened its new Women’s Health clinic
at 70th and A streets on Monday, September 9th, which will provide obstetrics and gynecological care for women of all ages.
Dr. Tara Baum, OBGYN, and Dr. Kate Klayum, OBGYN, are serving as the clinic’s two physicians.
Dr. Klayum, an Omaha native, joins the Physician Network Women’s Health team after completing her residency at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township, Michigan.
“When I had my OBGYN rotation, I really fell in love with it,” Dr. Klayum said. “I love the mix of clinic, the primary care role, surgery and delivering babies.”
Dr. Baum comes to Lincoln from a practice in Galesburg, Illinois, where she also worked as an OBGYN. Her move to Lincoln brings her closer to family.
“I’m excited to be a part of growing an OBGYN practice from the ground up,” Dr. Baum said. “It’s important for females to have specialized care at any point in their life. From adolescence to older age, an OBGYN can cover any women’s health needs.”
The Physician Network Women’s Health clinic will provide expert care and same-day appointments for women in Lincoln and surrounding areas.
