Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s New Cheetah Cubs Receive Names

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 28)–The 11-week-old female cheetah cubs at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo have received their names and many of you had the chance to help in the selection process.

On Friday, the Zoo unveiled the new names as Sasha and Zuri, both were born back on May 8 at a Wildlife Safari in Oregon and arrived in Lincoln on June 19 at six-weeks-old. According to Children’s Zoo director of communications Erin Lenz, they received over 500 name suggestions through a social media campaign where the Zoo team narrowed it to the final four. Dolly and Daisy, Imara and Safia, Piper and Paisley and Sasha and Zuri. The public was able to vote on their favorite name pairing from Monday, July 24 to Thursday, July 27. During this time, over 5,000 votes were cast, and Sasha and Zuri received the most votes.

Lenz told KFOR News on Friday that Sasha is the bigger cub who is lighter in color, and Zuri is the smaller of the two cubs who is darker in color. Both are at the Zoo’s Cheetah Cub Corner daily starting at 11am.

Symbolic adoptions are now available for one or both cheetah cubs. Support can be given through the Zoo’s Symbolic Adoption program. Funds from the Symbolic Adoption program go directly towards the care and well-being of the animals.

To symbolically adopt Sasha and Zuri, visit: https://www.lincolnzoo.org/contribute/symbolic-adoptions.html