Lincoln City Council Approves of New Garner Industries Manufacturing Location

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Garner Industries will be moving their manufacturing operations into a new 40,000 square-foot facility off of 35th and Superior in north Lincoln, after their location at 98th and Highway 6 was destroyed by a tornado on April 26, which left four employees with minor injuries.

The Lincoln City Council on Monday suspended its rules and unanimously approved of a zoning change for Garner to have nearly 3 acres of land. On Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Tuesday, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president Jason Ball expressed his gratitude to the Council and city leaders in helping Garner.

“Garner has been great to this community. I’m so glad the city could help them out,” Ball said.

New equipment will be brought in to the new facility. The machines will make sensors that measure levels of solids and liquids inside silos and tanks. A review of the land space by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was done and materials, chemicals and safety specifications were approved, since the facility will be near residential space.

The tornado also resulted in Garner laying off much of its workforce. But compensation, along with health benefits were provided to those affected by job losses. Employee recruiting opportunities were also provided. The damage left by the tornado not only destroyed the building but led to the company not being able to continue Garner’s injection molding sector.

After signing a five-year lease deal, the Innovation Campus site will house Garner’s headquarters for management, sales, marketing, customer service and software and product development.