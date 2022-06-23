      Breaking News
Lincoln City Council Chair Cited For DUI Following Injury Crash

Jun 23, 2022 @ 12:18pm
LPD cruiser
Tammy Ward (Courtesy Photo)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–The chairperson of the Lincoln City Council has been cited and released for DUI and negligent driving, following a crash in west Lincoln late Tuesday evening.

According to a Lincoln Police incident report released to KFOR News early Wednesday afternoon, a car driven by 63-year-old Tammy Ward was involved in a injury crash in the 2000 block of Surfside Drive in the Capitol Beach area.  Ward’s vehicle was eastbound on Surfside Drive when it struck a parked vehicle, left the roadway and ultimately collided with a tree.

Ward was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.  During the investigation officers discovered evidence of alcohol use and a blood draw was subsequently conducted, results are pending.

