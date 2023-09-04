Lincoln City Libraries Announces 2023 One Book One Lincoln Title

(KFOR September 4, 2023) Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) Monday announced “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt as the book selected for the 2023 One Book One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The book is available from LCL in print and large type as well as downloadable audio and ebook formats.

“’Remarkably Bright Creatures’ by Shelby Van Pelt is a poignant tale that touches your heart and engages your imagination,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “As Lincoln embarks on this literary journey together, we explore the intricate threads of our connections, the beauty that surrounds us, and the boundless potential within. ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ is more than a book – it’s a catalyst for conversations that matter.”

Charming, compulsively readable, and full of wit, Van Pelt’s debut novel is a beautiful exploration of friendship, reckoning, and hope – a reminder that sometimes taking a hard look at the past can help uncover a future that once felt impossible. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” is a New York Times Bestseller, Amazon’s #1 book of 2022, and was named “Best Book of Summer” by the Chicago Tribune, The View, Southern Living Magazine and USA Today.

The runners-up for the 2023 program were “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver and “Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang. The book selection process began in February when a 17-member selection committee of community readers narrowed the 125 nominations down to the top three.

“One Book One Lincoln builds community and creates a shared bond when we all read the same book together, and the library is the natural gathering place to make it happen. This year’s selection is a great addition to the long list of titles that have brought Lincoln residents together over a book for 22 years,” said Ryan Wieber, LCL Director.

One Book One Lincoln events, including a virtual author visit, are being planned for September and October. LCL has sponsored the annual One Book One Lincoln program since 2002 to encourage reading and dialogue by creating a community-wide reading and discussion experience.

Find out more about LCL and upcoming One Book–One Lincoln events at lincolnlibraries.org.