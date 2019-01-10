Lincoln City Libraries Set to Launch Monthly Discussion Series

Lincoln City Libraries will launch a free monthly discussion series called “Taco ‘Bout It” at Bennet Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. The public is invited to the library on the second Monday of each month for build-your-own tacos, followed by a presentation and question and answer session about topics of interest. Reservations are not required.

Taco fixings will be available at 6 p.m., with discussions starting at 6:30 p.m.

Below are the set dates for the discussions:

January 14 – Professor Maria Marron, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications, will present a program called “Fake News,” which focuses on truth-seeking journalism and viral disinformation.

February 11 – Paul Barnes, Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, will discuss projects and plans included in the recently-revised Downtown Master Plan.

March 11 – TBA

April 8 – Jamie Granquist, BikeLNK City Manager, and Kelley Van Bruggen, City Transportation Planner, will discuss a bike-friendly downtown.

