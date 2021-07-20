Lincoln City Libraries to Host Conversation With HBO Star

Lincoln, NE (July 20, 2021) Lincoln City Libraries invites the public to a live online discussion with actor Alexander Hodge on the topic of racism in Hollywood as part of its One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program. The event will be at 4 p.m. this Thursday, July 22, and can be accessed at https://lincolnne.zoom.us/j/9779821190.
Hodge, best known for his role as Andrew on the HBO series “Insecure,” will talk about his casting and acting experience as an Asian American in Hollywood. Hodge works with StopAAPIHate.org and is known for seeking roles that don’t rely on Asian stereotypes.
The discussion will be recorded for on-demand viewing and is designed to enhance the reading of the One Book–One Lincoln finalist “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu.
Voting for the 2021 One Book – One Lincoln program ends July 31. To vote and learn about other LCL services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.