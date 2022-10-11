KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Lincoln City Libraries Will Host One Book – One Lincoln Event Sunday

October 11, 2022 3:29PM CDT
Lincoln, NE (October 11, 2022) Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to a 1950s-themed One Book – One Lincoln event from 1 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, October 16 at Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.

The free event features several activities:

  • 1 to 2 p.m. – Models wearing fashions from the 1950s provided by Nebraska Wesleyan University-Costume Library will answer questions about their outfits and interact with participants. Guests may take selfies in a photo booth with 1950s backdrops and view local yearbooks and magazines from the decade and light refreshments.
  • 2 to 3 p.m. – Participants may join a panel discussion with local historian, Jim McKee, and mid-century eyewitnesses, John and Jean Dale and Ruth Ann Young as they reminisce about the 1950s in Lincoln.

The event celebrates the 2022 One Book – One Lincoln title “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles. The book is a coming-of-age story that details the 10 days following a man’s release from a work farm in 1954.

The book is available in print, large type, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog.

