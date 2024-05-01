Lincoln Community Foundation Announces ‘Give To Lincoln Day’ Set for May 30

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release May 1)–Lincoln’s 13th annual “Give to Lincoln Day” has been scheduled for May 30.

It’s an online event coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation that encourages donations to support local non-profits, with more than 460 local charities registered for this year’s event. Each participating non-profit organization will get a proportional share of a record match fund of $650,000, based on the percentage of total dollars raised. LCF also recently announced the continuation of West Gate Bank’s Presenting Sponsorship for Give to Lincoln Day for the next three years.

Last year, “Give to Lincoln Day” raised more than $7.5-million for local non-profits and $57-million since 2012. West Gate Bank is the “Give to Lincoln Day” presenting sponsor for the next three years.

“Year after year, Give to Lincoln Day represents what makes our community special,” said Alec Gorynski, LCF President/CEO. “With the largest match fund in our 12-year history, we can’t wait to create an even bigger impact for our local nonprofits.”

Donors may search participating nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. Donations must be made before 11:59 p.m. on May 30 to count toward the giving day and the match fund. The minimum donation is $10 per charity. Additionally, gifts made online at GiveToLincoln.com from May 1 through May 29 are eligible for a daily drawing to receive a $250 boost from Allo Communications.

On May 30 donation totals can be viewed throughout the day at GiveToLincoln.com.

Match Sponsors include: West Gate Bank – Presenting Sponsor, ABC Electric, Allo Communications, Assurity Life Foundation, D.A. Davidson & Co., Davis Design, Frontier Bank, HBE LLP, The Hsin & Chao Families, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., Kubly Family Foundation, Lutz, Mail Management Services, Inc., The Family of J. Gates & Daisy Minnick, Olsson, Pepsi Cola of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank, Runza National, William J. Mueller & Kim M. Robak, Sampson Construction Company, Inc., Joe W. & Ruth K. Seacrest Foundation Fund, Tom & Lisa Smith, Dr. Gene & Kristen Stohs, Talent Plus Inc, Mark H. Tallman, Bill & Mae Whitmer Family Fund and WRK Family Foundation.