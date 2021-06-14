LINCOLN COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES SEASON 76

Lincoln, NE (June 14,2021) Lincoln Community Playhouse has announced Season 76, a full slate of shows beginning in September. Season tickets are now available at lincolnplayhouse.com.
The shows are:
The Fantasticks – September 10-12, 17-19. The Fantasticks is the world’s longest-running musical about two fathers who build a wall to keep their children from falling in love (while really wanting them to fall in love).
Calendar Girls – October 15-17, 22-24. Based on a true story about a British women’s club who tries to sell charity calendars by appearing nude, this comedy is about sisterhood.
A Christmas Carol with Dick Terhune – November 19-21. The Playhouse ushers in the holiday season with this one man retelling of the classic Dickens’ novel. Dick Terhune is a Playhouse Legend who currently resides in Connecticut where he is a commercial voice actor.
Penguin Project Elf Jr. – December 10-12, 17-19. The story of Buddy the Elf gets the Penguin Project treatment when all of the roles are played by children with special needs partnered with peer mentors.
Every Brilliant Thing with Ashly Kobza – January 28-30, February 4-6. A one woman show about love and joy as the audience participates in the story of a woman who begins a list of why the world is wonderful. The perfect show coming out of the pandemic.
Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale – March 4-6, 11-13. Based on the Coretta Scott King Award-winning book by John Steptoe, two sisters who travel to the royal city to win the prince’s heart and discover their own worth.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – May 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22. The big, splashy finale to the season is one of the favorite musicals of all time. The Andrew Lloyd Weber and Tim Rice score features rock, country, French ballads, and calypso.
Season Memberships are now available through July 31st with savings up to 40%. The Playhouse offers a payment plan which offers Season Members the option to make payments until December 2021. More information is at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.