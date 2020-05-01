Lincoln Confirms 44 More Covid 19 cases Friday
Lincoln, NE – (May 1, 2020) – Lincoln has seen 44 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed today (Friday). The total has been shooting upward more rapidly in the past week, representing more than half of the City and County’s total of 281 cases to date.
“Many of these cases are because of our expanded testing capacity” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
City County Health Director Pat Lopez said the “Positivity Rate” is also increasing. It represents the percentage of tests taken that are determined to be positive. The rate has risen from just over 2% a week ago to more than 6% currently. Lopez also said a growing number of the area’s cases are tied to exposures at the Smithfield Foods Pork Plant in Crete.
City Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott also revealed Friday that staff members of her department who operate the City’s water department at Ashland have been isolated at the site since early April in order to avoid any contamination that might be caused by employees contracting the virus and taking it to work.