Lincoln Construction Company Stops Work To Focus On Safety
(KFOR NEWS September 17, 2020) Before the end of the week, hundreds of construction firms across the country, including NGC Group in Lincoln, will have stopped work to hold safety stand downs on a range of topics, including coronavirus and opioid abuse, as part of a nationwide safety campaign called National Construction Safety Week.
At 1pm Thursday afternoon, NGC at 1935 O Street, will stop work, break into small, socially-distanced groups, and review safety procedures to keep construction job sites free from accidents, the coronavirus and opioid abuse, among other topics.
The Associated General Contractors of America is a signature supporter of the safety week and has been encouraging its 27,000-plus member firms to participate in the effort.
