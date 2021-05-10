Lincoln Continues To Diversify Locations For People To Get COVID Vaccine
(KFOR NEWS May 10, 2021) Last week, large-scale clinics were held at the Center for People in Need, Airpark Recreation Center, Belmont Recreation Center, Gateway Mall and the Lancaster Event Center. This week, clinics are planned:
- Tuesday, May 11, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of garages of the former Sears store
- Wednesday, May 12, City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
- Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses
- Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store
Lincoln/Lancaster County Health officials have given 164,799 first dose vaccinations and 133,792 completed vaccinations , meaning second doses and J&J vaccine.
To get a vaccination, you have to register first. Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
