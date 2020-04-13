LIncoln Covid 19 Case Total Still Rising
courtesy of 1011Now
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird opened her daily briefing by announcing that a fourth case of Covid 19 had been confirmed in Lincoln Monday. The latest case brings the Lincoln/Lancaster County total to 56.
Today’s cases include one woman in her 20s and three men, two in their 50s and one in his 40s. Of the seven cases reported today and over the weekend, five are known to be community spread. LLCHD continues to investigate the new cases. The total number of community spread cases is now 37.
LLCHD is now monitoring 75 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 1688 negative tests, 56 positives with 15 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 17 deaths.
City-County Health Director Pat Lopez said that Lincoln’s Health Care providers are increasing their capacity for testing. Both Bryan Health and CHI Health, she said, are building their capability daily. The service is still available only with a Doctor’s referral, she said, but added that enough testing capacity is now available that those beyond the most endangered group can now receive tests.
The Mayor also said evidence indicates that domestic violence increases at times of stress like the current pandemic. She said while the general public is encouraged to stay home as much as possible, it’s understood that victims of domestic violence may have to leave their homes. She added that anyone who experiences assault or abuse should call 911.