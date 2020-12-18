Lincoln Covid Risk Dial Remains In Red Zone
Lincoln, NE (December 18, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called it a “truly historic week” as Covid 19 vaccine began going into the arms of Medical and Emergency workers.
Over 200 members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue are among the “front line workers” who have been vaccinated in the past week. LFR Paramedic Scott Wiebe joined the Mayor at her weekly briefing, saying “I myself believe in the vaccine. I want to be there helping the Community.” He urged all members of the Community to take the vaccine when it becomes available, and to wear a face mask, to protect not only oneself but also the most vulnerable members of the Community.
The City-County Health Department announced that two more people died from the Corona Virus in Lincoln today pushing the total up to 135. 149 new cases of the virus were also confirmed today.
Russ Gronewold, head of Bryan Health, asked that members of the Community consider giving blood. He said the Community Blood Bank has a 3 day supply of blood right now. A 7 day supply is considered a better margin. Gronewold said one or two large traumas could easily strain the current supply.
The online address to sign up is ncbb.org.
Derek Vance, head of St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital, said staff members are being vaccinated at both hospitals. “The vaccine clinic this week has been very busy. All slots have filled, and we are using all the doses of the vaccine that have been received.” He said more deliveries are hoped for next week, but not yet confirmed.
Gronewold and Vance both said the trend of Covid cases has been downward, and expressed thanks that Lincoln has not had a spike in cases after Thanksgiving. “This shows that the Community made good choices over the Thanksgiving Holiday” he said.
The Mayor said the Covid 19 Risk Dial will remain in the Red Zone for the coming week, indicating a high risk of Community Spread.