Lincoln Data Centers Partner with Cogent Communications To Improve Fiber Optic Connectivity to Local Businesses

The Sharp Building in the foreground, looking west in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–An opportunity for economic growth by improving Internet connectivity and infrastructure to businesses in the Lincoln area.

It was announced Thursday that a partnership has been reached between Washington, DC-based Cogent Communications and Lincoln Data Centers in offering more world-class fiber optic services to Lincoln area businesses. Cogent regional vice-president James Rodela told KFOR News Lincoln’s fiber optic infrastructure allows for more collaboration with other businesses than in other markets.

“What I can see with the Lincoln market, there’s a lot of collaboration with all the technology companies trying to work together and do what’s best for the community,” Rodela added.

The partnership between Cogent and Lincoln Data Centers could also bring in strategic and socioeconomic benefits. Cogent is a Tier 1 Internet provider that’s in more than 1,600 data centers worldwide.