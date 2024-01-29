Lincoln Dies Hours Following Saturday Morning Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–Lincoln Police say an 87-year-old man died, hours after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning north of 84th and Adams.

Captain Todd Kocian says an eastbound Buick Century, driven by John Rine, collided with a northbound Honda Accord. Rine was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition but died around 10pm Saturday.

The driver of the Accord, an Omaha woman, was not seriously hurt. While the intersection isn’t marked with a stop light, there are stop signs for east and westbound traffic at the intersection. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.