Lincoln Diocese Releases Findings of Investigation Of A Priest and Others On Leave
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 29)–The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln on Wednesday released information regarding an investigation of a longtime Lincoln priest on allegations of misconduct.
In a news release to KFOR News, Archbishop George Lucas sent a letter regarding an update on the diocese’s efforts to build a culture of vigilance, which said the allegations against Monsignor Leonard Kalin, who was chaplain of the Newman Center at UNL, centered on his leadership style and culture he promoted at the center.
Reviewing of personnel files and conducting more than 35 in-person interviews helped in Archbishop Lucas’ reaching his conclusions. The investigation found Msgr. Kalin’s leadership style was “demanding and authoritarian”, according to Archbishop Lucas. He confirmed that Kalin used alcohol, cigarettes and made “frequent visits” to casinos. It was also confirmed that Kalin did occasionally made sexual advances against some college students and seminarians.
Msgr. Kalin passed away in 2008 and had served as chaplain at the Newman Center from 1970 to 1998.
Archbishop Lucas says that anyone affected by their experiences with Kalin and need assistance should contact the Diocese of Lincoln to receive assistance and counseling. All allegations of misconduct will be investigated, according to Lucas.
Meanwhile, priests who have been placed on administrative or personal leave has been completed, plus a commitment to work on the resolution of these cases to bring closure to them at the earliest date possible.
“We share these results today with our brothers and sisters in Christ to continue to build a culture of vigilance within the diocese,” said Archbishop Lucas. “We are also incredibly grateful to all those who came forward to share their experiences as part of the investigation.”
Archbishop Lucas’ letter also identifies steps that have been taken to further refine the diocese’s Safe Environment Policies, including the creation of a Ministerial Conduct Board, issuance of a Clergy Code of Conduct and a new servant ministers program designed to assist priests with personal and professional growth.
To report an allegation of sexual abuse by any person in any way affiliated with the Diocese of Lincoln, contact your local law enforcement agency or the Nebraska Child Abuse Hotline: (800) 652-1999.