Lincoln Doctor, Valparaiso Business Owner Arrested For Drug Scheme
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–A seven-month long investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office into a Lincoln doctor prescribing oxycotin or oxycodone for a patient and then buying it back ends with two arrests.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said late Tuesday afternoon, 54-year-old Dr. Keith Hughes of Lincoln and 31-year-old Corey Digilio of Valparaiso, were arrested by deputies. Wagner says they found out Digilio was picking up a prescription of oxycodone written by Dr. Hughes at a Lincoln pharmacy.
Over the course of a two-year period, Sheriff Wagner says Dr. Hughes prescribed more than 4,200 pain killers to Digilio and would buy them back. Hughes was stopped on Tuesday by deputies and was found with 80 oxycodone pills. Meanwhile, Digilio was stopped and found with $900 cash, nine oxycodone pills and a rifle.
Sheriff Wagner said Hughes was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of obtaining drugs through fraud. Digilio was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Wagner says Digilio owns Green Expectations and had a contract with Hughes for lawn care and snow removal services.