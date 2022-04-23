Lincoln East Hires McCleary As New Head Girls Basketball Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–The Lincoln East athletic department on Friday officially named Alex McCleary as the new head girls basketball coach for the Spartans.
McCleary takes over for Dennis Prichard, who stepped down in March after 16 seasons as East’s coach. McCleary comes to East from North Central, a co-op between Keya Paha County and Rock County high schools. Under McCleary’s direction the past nine seasons, North Central won the 2018 girls Class D1 state title while winning four conference championships between 2017 and 2021.
This past season, North Central finished as a district runner-up with a 20-6 record. In his nine seasons at North Central, McCleary’s record was 156-59.