Lincoln Firefighters’ Benefit Association To Deliver Christmas Meal Boxes
On Saturday, the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association will be delivering a total of 25 holiday dinners to selected families in need.
The purpose is to help families by providing everything needed for a holiday dinner and to offset the financial burden for those families as they celebrate the holidays. The recipients were nominated by Lincoln fire fighters who recognized a potential need to receive this gift. The final selections were made after considering a number of reasons including health problems, financial struggles, a recent loss of a loved one, etc.
The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association has been teaming up with Hy-Vee at 50th and O Street for over 10 years to provide these gifts. Each family’s dinner comes in two large boxes that contains $100.00 in groceries and includes a whole ham, vegetables, dinner rolls, a pie, stuffing and dry goods to complete an entire dinner.
The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association is 100% funded by the fire fighters through their voluntary contributions every pay period. The Benefit Association was formed in the 1960’s with the purpose of helping fire fighters facing hardship and to help fire fighters look out for each other and those close to them.
Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association President Chad Walter said that “donating holiday meals to families in the community in which we live and serve, epitomizes the pride and spirit of our city and our country”. While the association was founded for fire fighters in need, it has grown to support local families, laborers, the working middle class, and the American economy as a whole. It shows that when we all work together and support one another, everyone does better.
READ MORE: MMI Director Named to Special Olympics International Board