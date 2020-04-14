Lincoln Firefighters Endorse Bolz
State. Sen. Kate Bolz-(D)-Lincoln. (Courtesy Photo)
LINCOLN, NE – (April 14, 2020) The Lincoln Fire Fighters Association, Local 644, has endorsed State Senator Kate Bolz for Nebraska’s 1st District Congressional seat.
“Senator Bolz has been a pleasure to work with on many firefighter issues in her two terms as a state senator,” said Adam Schrunk, President of the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association. “She has consistently worked with politicians on both sides of the aisle to find solutions for all Nebraskans and she has always come through when we needed her.”
“I’m honored to receive the firefighters endorsement; the women and men who provide essential and life-saving services to our great city. As they continue to serve our community in the face of coronavirus, I’ll continue to advocate for their health and safety.” Bolz said.
Bolz has represented Legislative District 29 in south central Lincoln for two terms. She and Babs Ramsey are competing for the Democratic nomination. Dennis Grace is the Libertarian candidate, on the ballot. Incumbent First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.
