Lincoln Has 20th Death From COVID
(KFOR NEWS August 27, 2020) A 20th Lincoln resident has died from COVID-19 in Lincoln. The man was in his 60s and was hospitalized. Mayor Gaylor Baird expressed condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the City.
34 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,741.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: remain at 1,739
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.7 percent
- State – remains at 9.4 percent
- National – remains at 9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 23 with seven from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 16 from other communities (one on ventilator).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. today through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Yellow,” indicating a moderate risk of the virus spreading.
