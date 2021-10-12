Lincoln Has Five More Deaths From Covid-19 Tuesday

Lincoln, NE (October 12, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported five deaths from Covid-19 today. They included two men in their 50s who were hospitalized and unvaccinated, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was in a long-term care facility and vaccinated, and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. So far, 301 people have died from Covid-19 in Lancaster County during the pandemic.
77 additional cases of the virus were reported also today, near the current daily average of 75 cases per day.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 98 with 59 from Lancaster County (3 on ventilators) and 39 from other communities (16 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through October 28 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
Booster doses
LLCHD will provide Pfizer booster doses by appointment through designated booster clinics and some neighborhood clinics. The health department is using an approach similar to the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccine – moving through age and priority groups in stages. LLCHD will contact eligible groups by email or phone to schedule an appointment for booster doses and is currently reaching out to residents age 65 and older. More information on boosters is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Several local pharmacies are also providing booster doses. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your Zip code to 438829.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.