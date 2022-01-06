Lincoln Has Four More Deaths From Covid 19

Lincoln, NE (January 5, 2021) Lincoln reported four more deaths from Covid-19 today, and 551 new cases. Those who died included two men, in their 50’s and 60’s, and two women, in their 60’s and 70’s. The pandemic death toll in Lancaster County now stands at 362.
COMPLETE DAILY INFORMATION SUMMARY:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 551
Total number of cases: 51,498
Deaths reported today: 4, a man in his 50s who was unvaccinated, a man in his 60s who was vaccinated, a woman in her 60s who was vaccinated, and a woman in her 70s who was unvaccinated. All were hospitalized.
Total number of deaths: 362
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 122 with 81 from Lancaster County (8 on ventilators) and 41 from other communities (7 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Vaccinations administered:
Variant update:
Omicron – The omicron variant began spreading in Lancaster County in late December 2021. Omicron details include:
Delta – The delta variant continues to spread at high levels in Lancaster County and impacts the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Coronavirus samples are regularly sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for variant testing. For more information about variants, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/index.html.
Vaccinations:
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.
Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 16 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.
Booster doses
The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. Residents can check availability and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD is also contacting eligible vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.
CDC booster recommendations:
Several local pharmacies provide booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829. CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov<spa