Lincoln Has One More Death Reported Friday From COVID-19

(KFOR News Lincoln NE August 28, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday. The death was a woman in her 60′s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated. The total number of deaths is now at 267. The LLCHD announced that 151 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 35,019.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 88 with 62 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (5 on ventilators)
Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community.
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask mandate for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: The delta variant is driving the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Lancaster County. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
MEDIA NOTE: Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. DO NOT go to any venue without making arrangements with LLCHD.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.