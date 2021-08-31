Lincoln Has Three More Deaths From COVID-19

(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports 3 more people died in a hospital with COVID-19. Monday’s reported deaths were of a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s…all hospitalized and unvaccinated. 270 people have died with COVID in Lincoln and across the county.
112 new cases of COVID were reported Monday, adding on to 123 reported Saturday and 52 more cases Sunday. The city and county have reported 35,306 total cases.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 82 with 59 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 23 from other communities (6 on ventilators)
Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community
Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask mandate for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):
Vaccinations: The delta variant is driving the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Lancaster County. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):
