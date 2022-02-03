Lincoln Has Two More Deaths From Covid 19

Lincoln, NE (February 2, 2022) The city county health department reports two new deaths from Covid 19 today. They included a man in his 90’s and a woman in her 70’s. The pandemic death toll in Lancaster County now stands at 395. Due to technical difficulties, the state was unable to report new case numbers today.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: No new data is available today due to technical difficulties at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Total cases: 66,668
Deaths reported today: 2, a man in his 90s who was not hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized. Both were unvaccinated.
Total number of deaths: 395
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 138 with 104 from Lancaster County (8 on ventilators) and 34 from other communities (5 on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
Risk Dial: red – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe
Directed Health Measure: The DHM is effective through February 11 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.
Vaccinations administered: NOTE-This data is from February 1. The dashboard will not be updated today due to technical difficulties at DHHS.
Variant update:
Omicron – The omicron variant continues to spread in Lancaster County. Omicron details include:
Delta – The delta variant continues to circulate in Lancaster County and impacts the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Coronavirus samples are regularly sent to the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for variant testing. For more information about variants, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/index.html.
Vaccinations:
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is now focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County. Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.
Residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations)
All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
Booster doses
The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations.
CDC booster recommendations:
Several local pharmacies provide booster doses and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. You can find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829. CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:
At-home tests: Every household in the U.S. is eligible to receive four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.