Lincoln High School Celebrates 150th Year

(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2022) Ulysses S. Grant was President of the United States when Lincoln High School was founded.
Lincoln’s historic high school is celebrating it’s 150th birthday…and you’re invited…Sunday, April 3rd, from 1-4 p.m. as staff and students will host an open house to celebrate the school’s 150th anniversary.
The open house will include student guided tours of the building, an art show in the media center, a video interview booth, and a look through the archives as curated by the media center.
In addition, there will be brief remarks in the Ted Sorensen Theater from 1-1:15 p.m.
