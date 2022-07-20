      Breaking News
Homicide Investigation Underway at Branched Oak Lake Following Tuesday Night Shooting

Lincoln High’s Ngoyi Verbally Commits to Play Football at Iowa State

Jul 20, 2022 @ 1:39pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Lincoln High senior wide-receiver and three-star prospect Beni Ngoyi on Wednesday afternoon announced that he’s verbally committed to play college football at Iowa State.

Ngoyi is 6-4, 180 pounds and chose Iowa State over offers from several other schools, including Nebraska.  In 2021, Ngoyi had 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns as a junior for the Links.

Lincoln High finished the season with a 4-5 record.  Ngoyi is the latest commitment to the Cyclones 2023 recruiting class.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On