Lincoln High’s Ngoyi Verbally Commits to Play Football at Iowa State

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Lincoln High senior wide-receiver and three-star prospect Beni Ngoyi on Wednesday afternoon announced that he’s verbally committed to play college football at Iowa State.
all glory to god‼️ @CycloneFB @LHSLinkFootball @NELITE7v7_ pic.twitter.com/XhKG0rEx0T
— (@beni_ngoyi) July 20, 2022
all glory to god‼️ @CycloneFB @LHSLinkFootball @NELITE7v7_ pic.twitter.com/XhKG0rEx0T
— (@beni_ngoyi) July 20, 2022
Ngoyi is 6-4, 180 pounds and chose Iowa State over offers from several other schools, including Nebraska. In 2021, Ngoyi had 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns as a junior for the Links.
Lincoln High finished the season with a 4-5 record. Ngoyi is the latest commitment to the Cyclones 2023 recruiting class.