Lincoln Holds Juneteenth Celebration
Courtesy 10/11 News
Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln’s Indian Center on Friday to celebrate June 19th, better known as Juneteenth, reports our media partner 10/11 News.
Juneteenth isn’t the day slaves were legally freed, but it’s when the news that Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation finally made its way to Texas, and the last slaves were freed.
Lincoln’s event was headed by a college student, Jaylen Cook-Gibson. Several people at the rally say they hope the event will continue to gain recognition, more people will start celebrating, and one day, it will be a federal holiday.
