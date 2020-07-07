Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID Cases Increase By 16
courtesy of 1011Now
(KFOR NEWS July 7, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced on Monday that 16 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 1,882. The number of deaths in the community remains at 13.
Over the holiday weekend, Friday through Sunday, 100 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported. Interim Health Director Pat Lopez said some positive tests results from the previous week, June 21 through 27, were delayed five to seven days from private laboratories, and this delay contributed to the increase in cases reported this past week. The weekly positivity rate has been from 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent in June. This past week, however, the weekly positivity rate increased to almost 7 percent.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:
Recoveries: remain at 623
Overall positivity rate:
- Lancaster County – remains at 6.5 percent
- State – down from 10.6 percent to 10.4 percent
- National – down from 9.9 percent to 9.7 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 12 with eight Lancaster County residents (one on ventilator) and four from other communities (one on ventilator).
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
If you have symptoms, please get tested. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is by appointment only. Bryan Health offers drive-through testing at LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th Street. CHI Health St. Elizabeth offers drive-through testing site at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd Street.
Test Nebraska will be in Lincoln at North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July and Thursday, July 9. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents. Testing is by appointment only. Begin the process with a free online risk assessment at TestNebraska.com.
