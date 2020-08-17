Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID Cases Lowest Since Week Ending July 4th
KFOR NEWS August 17, 2020) Last week, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lincoln and Lancaster County totaled 158…the lowest since 169 cases were reported the week ending July 4th.
On Sunday, Mayor Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced 15 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 3,467. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com, or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading.
READ MORE: Crash On I-80 On Ramp In North Lincoln Claims One Life