Lincoln/Lancaster County COVID Cases Nearing 28,000
Newsweek
(KFOR NEWS February 21, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Saturday announced that 48 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 27,822 The total number of deaths in the community remains at 217.
Visit lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19dashboard to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register.
The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register. The registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – are encouraged to register.
