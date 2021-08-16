Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force Concerned About Rise In Drug Overdoses

(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2021) The following is a statement from Lincoln Police Captain, Ryan Dale, of the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force:
In 2020, Lincoln experienced 76% more overdoses than the average of the previous 5 years.
As alarming as that was, Lincoln has now nearly matched 2020’s overdose numbers in 2021, and there’s still 4 ½ months left in the year. Lincoln Police have seen 31 overdoses in the past 3 weeks. Approximately 2/3 of those have required Narcan, sometimes multiple doses, in addition to CPR and other life saving measures to revive the victims. Tragically, some of victims have died.
LPD has seen cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and counterfeit Oxycodone pills that all contain fentanyl. Cocaine containing fentanyl is relatively new to Lincoln, and is extremely dangerous. One can never assume that any type of illegal drug does not contain fentanyl, and as little as the size of 1 grain of salt can cause an overdose.
We are blessed with an incredible community full of amazing people. We cannot stand by and let anyone suffer and even die by such unnecessary means. We encourage anyone struggling with an addiction to reach out for help. Anyone with loved ones struggling with addiction, resources are available. The Health Department’s Overdose Prevention page (https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Health-Department/Health-Promotion-Outreach/OD) is an excellent hub to find resources.
Anyone with information regarding individuals distributing illegal drugs, especially drugs that have led to overdoses, is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force at 402-441-8181, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
Together, everyone in our community can join hands and put an end to this problem. Please share this information in any way you can.
