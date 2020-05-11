Lincoln/Lancaster County Tops 600 COVID Cases
courtesy of 1011Now
(KFOR NEWS May 11, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) on Sunday announced one lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in Lancaster County in the last 24 hours, bringing the local total of cases to 607. LLCHD officials say they have not received the most recent data from the private labs. The dashboard at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov summarizes the Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Health officials encourage residents to continue to stay home if possible, to wear face coverings, and to wash th ir hands frequently. Those at risk of complications from COVID-19 should continue to stay away from others. More information is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.govat the “How to Help” tab.
Officials also urge those with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.
If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.
The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.
