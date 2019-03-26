Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department Watches Air Quality

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) Tuesday encouraged residents to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) to determine if the levels of smoke are unhealthy.

Favorable burn conditions Tuesday across the Flint Hills region of Kansas and Oklahoma, combined with south winds, may carry smoke into Lincoln and Lancaster County Tuesday night into Wednesday.

At this time of the year, smoke from agricultural and prescribed burns can cause health issues, especially for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions or heart disease. Those at risk are encouraged to check the AQI before doing any strenuous outdoor activity.

The LLCHD monitors air quality 24 hours a day and the AQI at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: air) is updated hourly.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also provides an AirNow smart phone application.

