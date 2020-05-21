Lincoln Lawmaker Calls For Remote Legislative Session
(KFOR NEWS May 21, 2020) Lincoln Senator, Patty Pansing Brooks, is calling on the Legislature’s Executive Board and Rules Committee to immediately begin plans to implement capabilities for remote participation and voting for members of the Legislature who may not be able to attend session safely in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Research shows the Nebraska Legislature has no Constitutional restrictions on remote participation,” Senator Pansing Brooks said. “Further, rules in place that require
‘physical presence’ in the Chamber can be suspended during this emergency. Sixteen other States have implemented remote sessions during this Pandemic and it’s time for
Nebraska to implement remote protections and lead.” Senator Pansing Brooks made these recommendations as part of an analysis she conducted of the Constitutional Articles, Statutes and Rules that govern or pertain to remote participation and voting by members of the Legislature.
“I believe it is imperative that the Nebraska Legislature immediately take all appropriate actions to authorize and implement remote voting and remote meetings for any of its
Members who choose to do so temporarily during this emergency brought on by COVID-19,” Senator Pansing Brooks said in the report. “To do otherwise is to effectively disregard the risks to its Members, especially those in high risk categories. Almost two-thirds of the Body are in a high risk category due to age or underlying health
conditions or have immediate family members who are high risk. Such disregard ends up ultimately disenfranchising all Nebraskans from having their voices heard and being represented in the Legislature, should a Member choose to stay home to protect themselves and their family.”
Senator Pansing Brooks pointed out that governmental bodies across the State have been meeting remotely, as part of the Governor’s Executive Orders. “Cities, counties, and other governmental bodies across our State have been meeting remotely without issue,” Senator Pansing Brooks said. “Only one single governmental entity, the Nebraska Legislature, remains unprepared to implement remote meetings.” Under Pansing Brookses’ proposal,” Members who choose to attend in person, can attend in person. Those who are concerned about additional risks to themselves and their families, could be counted in Quorum and vote remotely for this COVID-19 crisis, ONLY. This system would be a hybrid type of remote voting/meeting and is possible under our Legislative Rules and the NE Constitution,” she stated. Senator Pansing Brooks said she hopes to work with her legislative colleagues to help make remote participation a reality.
“I am very grateful for the plans that the Speaker and Clerk have implemented to make physical presence on the Legislative Floor safer,” Senator Pansing Brooks said.
“However, the safeguards suggested, do not provide the essential protection that remote voting would accomplish for those Senators and their families who are at
high-risk.” “We have two months before the Speaker has called us back in to Session,” Senator Pansing Brooks said. “That is more than enough time to get a remote participation
system up and in place and ensure we as State Senators can safely take care of the people’s business, regardless of how this Pandemic evolves.”
