Lincoln Lawyer Nominated to Fill Vacation Position on Planning Commission

LINCOLN–(News Release Jan. 19)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of Brett Ebert to fill a vacancy on the Lincoln-Lancaster Planning Commission. If approved by the Lincoln City Council and Lancaster County Board, she would replace Tracy Edgerton, who resigned her seat at the end of 2023. Ebert would serve the remainder of Edgerton’s term, which expires in August 2027.

“I am grateful to Brett Ebert for accepting the nomination to serve as a Lincoln and Lancaster County as a Planning Commissioner,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Her legal expertise and community leadership will benefit our efforts to enhance the local economy and grow the great life for all.”

Ebert is a founding partner at Ball, Loudon, Ebert & Brostrom law firm, formed in 2019. She has been practicing law in the areas of estate planning and estate administration since 2013. She has a Juris Doctor with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law, and a Bachelor of Journalism degree with high distinction from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Ebert serves as Chair of the Nebraska Council on Economic Education Executive Committee, a member of Rotary Club 14, a founding member of 100s of Women Who Care – Lincoln, and a facilitator for the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy study group for the Lincoln Community Foundation.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County on this vital commission. I look forward to supporting development that further propels Lincoln as a community that is thriving and growing and my aim is to be a thoughtful contributor to the work of the Planning Commission,” Ebert said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission is a body of nine residents appointed for staggered six-year terms by the Mayor with concurrence of the City Council and County Board. The Planning Commission is charged by state and local law with advising the City Council and County Board on a variety of planning and development matters.