Lincoln Leaders Prepare For First Husker Home Game

(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities has announced that Lincoln is ready to welcome visitors for another season of Nebraska football.
The first of the Huskers’ seven home games starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4th against Fordham University. Some street closures that will affect gameday traffic are scheduled to end after the September 11 home game.
Important reminders:
COVID-19:
A mask requirement is currently in effect for the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. For more information on the Directed Health Measure (DHM) and staying safe during the pandemic, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about how the DHM applies to various spaces in Memorial Stadium, visit https://huskers.com/sports/2019/8/19/211039498.aspx?id=2868.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also strongly recommends masks in crowded outdoor settings.
Traffic resources:
Priority routes:
Visitors to Lincoln are encouraged to arrive early and use the following routes:
Street projects that may impact gameday traffic:
Traffic Tips:
Downtown notes:
Visitors entering Lincoln on southbound I-180/Ninth Street, must use “N” Street and Pinnacle Arena Drive to access the Haymarket, the Haymarket parking garages and Pinnacle Bank Arena. To improve traffic flow, the following changes will be in effect before and after the games:
City parking:
Parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are operated with coins, credit cards, or the PassportParking app. Most meters are $1.25/hour and 10-hour meters are $.75/hour. The following fine system is in effect:
Visitors may park at any meter all day for only $15 using the PassportParking app available at https://qrco.de/bcICCF, and entering “Zone 90.”
Visitors can reserve reduced-price, pre-paid football parking in the Haymarket and other City garages and lots through parkandgo.org. Limited parking is available for $25 in the VIP Parking Garage attached to the southwest side of Pinnacle Bank Arena. City parking areas include:
Grills are not allowed in City garages. Grills are allowed in the lots at 14th and New Hampshire streets and Sun Valley Boulevard/Charleston Street. Visitors planning to stay Friday night on City property must purchase their parking online and display the permit in their RV overnight.
University parking:
The University accepts credit and debit cards and cash. Grills are not allowed in the garages at 14th Street and Avery Avenue, 17th and “R” streets, and 19th and Vine streets. Parking is available at the following University areas on game days:
Handicap accessible parking is available for $25 per vehicle at the following locations.
Towing:
Cycling notes:
Big Red Express:
In addition to its regular routes, StarTran will provide its Big Red Express service on game days starting two hours before kickoff from four locations:
Buses will drop off and depart from “R” Street between 12th and 14th streets. The last bus will leave the lot 45 minutes prior to kickoff. Passengers are currently required to wear a mask when riding on buses. The cost is $5 each way, and exact change is required. No bills larger than $20 will be accepted. Electronic signs will help direct fans to the Big Red Express locations near the interstate.
Big Red Express season tickets, good for round-trip travel for all home games, are available for $50, a $20 savings, at StarTran, 710 “J” Street, or at the lots on game day. Tickets also can be purchased via smart phone by texting “TOKEN” to 41411 to receive a download link. For more information, call 402-476-1234 or visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.
