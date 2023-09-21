Lincoln Libraries Announces Renewed Partnership with Lincoln Public Schools

Claire Timpeley, a sophomore at Lincoln Southwest High School, works on a computer at the Walt Branch Library on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the City of Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(News Release Sept. 21)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird with library and education officials on Thursday said a renewed partnership between Lincoln City Libraries and Lincoln Public Schools gives young community members enhanced access to educational resources.

The OneCard program provides all Lincoln Public Schools students automatic access to LCL and LPS materials via their student identification cards. Originally called “ConnectEd,” the identification card program has been offered since 2016. In February, the City Council voted to renew the agreement between the city and school district for five years. OneCard accounts are limited to five items for checkout and will not accrue late fees.

“We know that children who read are better prepared for success in the future, so we’re committed to making it as easy as possible for Lincoln students to check out materials from our libraries,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird at the news conference at Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St., were LCL Director Ryan Wieber, LPS Director of Library Services Dr. Chris Haeffner, and Claire Timperley, a 10th grade student at Lincoln Southwest High School.

“Our public libraries have always been more than just repositories of books. They are vibrant centers of knowledge, creativity, and community,” Wieber said. “OneCard ensures that every student has the opportunity to explore this world of possibilities.”

Haeffner said the revitalized partnership continues a valuable connection between students and information resources.

“By building the bridge from school to public library, we are creating connections for our students to become perpetual library users, giving them avenues to reliable information and resources they can depend on to pursue personal passions and nurture life-long learning,” Haeffner said.

Timperley, who serves as a volunteer on the Walt Branch Teen Advisory Board, said the program is important because libraries serve the community in a variety of ways.

“Whether it’s discovering great programs, activities and stories – or simply finding a safe and welcoming space to hang out after school – libraries provide opportunities for students to explore their interests and develop their talents,” Timperley said. “If Library OneCard program encourages even a few more students to step into their school and public libraries to see for themselves everything that is available to them, it will be a success.”

Find out more about LCL at lincolnlibraries.org.